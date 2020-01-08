Spring Storm System Impact the Region Friday and Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A major storm system will start impacting the area Friday with a round of rain and strong storms during the morning. The best chances for widespread strong storms will be around and east of I35. Colder air moves in on the backside of the storm as it moves east with a band of rain changing to some light snow. Any accumulations will be light and mostly found across Oklahoma. Temperatures will be mild on Thursday and Friday. It will be colder for Saturday but warms back up by Sunday.