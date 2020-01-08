United Supermarkets offering weekend health screenings

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Taylor Sutton with United Supermarkets joined Jake in studio to talk about healthy eating in the new year, specifically a plan to eat healthy 80-percent of the time.
The second Saturday of every month, United Supermarkets offers a free health screening.
The Market Street on Kell Boulevard in Wichita Falls will be ready for the first health screenings of 2020, happening this Saturday, Jan. 11.
You can get a blood pressure check, a glucose screening as well as a variety of other health checks.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.