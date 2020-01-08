United Supermarkets offering weekend health screenings

By Katelyn Fox | January 8, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 1:17 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Taylor Sutton with United Supermarkets joined Jake in studio to talk about healthy eating in the new year, specifically a plan to eat healthy 80-percent of the time.

The second Saturday of every month, United Supermarkets offers a free health screening.

The Market Street on Kell Boulevard in Wichita Falls will be ready for the first health screenings of 2020, happening this Saturday, Jan. 11.

You can get a blood pressure check, a glucose screening as well as a variety of other health checks.

