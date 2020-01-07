WF celebrates 2020 Census launch event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls celebrated the beginning of the 2020 Census count on the footsteps of Memorial Auditorium.
They celebrated with ribbon cutting, had some snacks, and some gifted and talented students tagged along as well.
Mayor Santellana says it’s important to get everybody in the community counted that way we don’t have to depend on the Census Bureau to do it all by themselves.
“You just need to be able to get yourself and your family counted because a lot of things depend on that,” said Mayor Santellana.
The citizenship question is raising some issues itself, but your information does not get released.
“I’ think that’s what everybody worries about, a lot of the Hispanic community doesn’t want to come out and do the Census because they think maybe they’re going to be traced or tracked if they’re undocumented,” said Mayor Santellana.
The count happens only once a decade and will determine seats in the House of Representatives along with important community funds.
This year it can be completed online, by phone, or on paper.
