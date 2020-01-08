WF man arrested for possession of identifying information

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is in jail after authorities discovered a number of sensitive documents in his possession which did not belong to him.
On Jan. 7, just before 9 p.m., officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to Faith Mission.
When officers arrived, managers told police that Joseph Weldon Whitson had entered the Mission and was assigned a locker, he was told his belongings would be searched and Whitson agreed.
When the manager did search Whitson’s belongings, they found two check books and three debit cards that did not match Whitson’s name.
Officers say the total number of identifying information items totaled seven, from six different victims.
Whitson was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail with no bond amount set at this time.
He is charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, a felony.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.