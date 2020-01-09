Annetta Pope hosting meet and greet on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Place one candidate Annetta Pope is hosting a campaign meet and greet on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pope will be answering questions about her campaign at the First Texas Building in Downtown Wichita Falls.
Pope is a Wichita Falls native and served in the Air Force for more than 23 years as a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer.
She is running for Justice of the Peace, Precinct one, Place one in Wichita County against James Hughes and Joseph Robeson to replace Janice Sons who is retiring after more than 30 years of service.
Pope has served on many boards throughout the city, including the United Way Board, United Regional Foundation Board and various others during her time in City Council.
She served two terms on City Council for District two from 2011 to 2015, during the drought.
