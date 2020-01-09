Body found in Maplewood Pond identified by police

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the identity of a man found near a pond after a grass fire over the weekend.
The man has been identified as Jose Hernandez Lopez, 26. Police say he was a not a local resident.
They say an exact cause of death has not been determined at this time but they are investigating it as non-criminal.
On Sunday the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to a fire near Maplewood Pond around 11:30 a.m. The body was discovered at that time and police said the death had nothing to do with the grass fire.
