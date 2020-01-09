i.d.e.a. WF winners are putting prizes to good use

Now the family business has an array of activities to do on a night out. “We’ve partnered with Progress & Provisions in Wichita Falls, he is our caterer of choice to come out here and do our murder mystery dinners, we’ve added Ron Wilson who is a magician to do A Taste of Magic at the winery now, some prime rib dinners, and we’re also starting to do some painting parties out here,” Poenitzsch said.