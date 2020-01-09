i.d.e.a. WF winners are putting prizes to good use

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It has been three months since three local businesses were awarded thousands of dollars in cash prizes through the i.d.e.a. WF competition.
When Endunamoo Strength and Condition Coach Drew Hill received his reward he planned to use it to move to a new space.
Now, the young entrepreneur is busier than ever with his expansion. “I just took a phone call about our next place we’re going to move into - a larger square footage."
The owner of Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery Scott Poenitzsch hoped to host more events after they won.
Now the family business has an array of activities to do on a night out. “We’ve partnered with Progress & Provisions in Wichita Falls, he is our caterer of choice to come out here and do our murder mystery dinners, we’ve added Ron Wilson who is a magician to do A Taste of Magic at the winery now, some prime rib dinners, and we’re also starting to do some painting parties out here,” Poenitzsch said.
The owners of Wichita Valley Pet Cremation, Beth and Barry Tate hoped to offer even more comfort to pet owners going through a loss.
Now they are about to break ground on a memory garden. “What we do is an attempt to soften the blow of what they’re going through, so that will be another aspect of that,” Beth Tate said.
All three winners are grateful for the cash prizes they won through the competition that helps businesses develop. What they seem to value most are the skills of spreading the word about their businesses.
“We’re reaching more of the people who need us,” Tate said.
“We’ve honed our edge a little bit more on the marketing side,” Poenitzsch said.
“I think I’ve had these goals but I don’t think I would have the momentum. Without i.d.e.a. WF, this might’ve have been a 2021 situation instead of a 2020,” Hill said of his plans to expand.
For those interested in growing their small business, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Midwestern State University is hosting a Introduction to Business Ownership seminar on January 21 from 3 pm to 4 pm. More information is located on their website.
