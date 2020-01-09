Le Chateau Pet Resort cuts ribbon at WF location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A new place to take your dogs and cats in Wichita Falls cut their ribbon on Thursday to open a location in the southern part of the city.
Le Chateau is an all suite luxury pet hotel, so your pets can get the royal treatment when you’re on vacation or out of town.
Owners have another location in Amarillo and found the Falls to be a spot they wanted to open up in.
There will be 60 suites for dogs and cats when all is said and done.
Officials said they have job openings as well and you can apply on their website.
They hope to be up and running, or should we say pampering, in April of this year.
