Livestock show helps build agricultural interest

For the young ranchers entering this weekend’s junior livestock show, it’s been months to a year of work raising animals.
What’s most important for these kids is not the medals or trophies, but the lessons they leave the show with.
“Responsibility, empathy, just a lot of great character building for these youth,” Katrena Mitchell, Wichita County extension agent for 4H youth development, said.
The agricultural industry has seen hits recently, with more young people not wanting to become farmers.
On top of that, in the last few months, Borden dairy and Dean Foods have both filed for bankruptcy, a sign of the changing times.
That’s why many can see the importance of training the younger generation.
“Something we say a lot is if we don’t teach and caress our younger kids in that then we’re not going to have a future in agriculture and that’s something everyone needs for food for clothing to build a home, absolutely anything that you do in life,” Montana Lehman, a 4H livestock ambassador, said.
For some kids like Lehman, their family is the biggest reason they decide to get involved.
“It was kind of a family thing at first and I grew a passion for agriculture and it’s something I want to continue my career in,” Lehman said.
For those without that family guide, they recommend just getting involved in any way you can, to help keep the industry going as the future comes.
“Agriculture is so important to not just our community but our way of life, and so it’s important that our kids know how much agriculture really is a factor in how we live our every day lives,” Mitchell said.
