New gas pumps stickers help to report skimmers, other issues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas SB 2119 changed who monitors gas pump issues away from the Department of Agriculture to the Department of Licensing and Regulation. What that means for drivers is they'll soon be seeing a new Texas shaped sticker at the pump.
“I got the notice, I think it was Monday, I’ve already got them in the mail and waiting for them to come back,” Chris Cline, operations manager for Danny Foix Shell said.
Gas stations like theirs will now be required to have one of the new stickers on every pump.
“It talks about if you have any trouble with the pumps at any place to call that number,” Cline said.
The sticker tells you how to report things like pump accuracy, bad gas, and skimmers.
“The sticker has a QR code that people can use their phones to access the page that they'll need on the TDLR website,” Tela Mange, a spokesperson for TDLR said.
Stations have until August to get their stickers all installed.
“The sooner that stations order the stickers and put them on their pumps the better it’s going to be for consumers,” Mange said.
Cline says in his time at Shell, they’ve always kept a keen eye on the pumps and believes they’ve never been skimmed.
“We’ve never had that done on our pumps, we’re lucky so far but we constantly check our pumps, shell puts out little stickers so nobody can go inside our pumps without us knowing,” Cline said.
