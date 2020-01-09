Texas Rangers Caravan coming to WF on friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Rangers Caravan is making a stop in Wichita Falls on Friday for a meet and greet.
Catcher Jose Trevino and Batting Coach Luis Ortiz will be set up at the Whataburger on Southwest Parkway for free autograph signings from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Trevino played in 40 games for the Texas Rangers in the 2019 season and has been praised for his defensive work as a catcher.
Ortiz is beginning his second full season as the Rangers’ major league batting coach after helping Texas batters to rank among the A.L. leaders in doubles, runs and extra-base hits in 2019.
