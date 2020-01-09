Warm Thursday, stormy Friday, wintry Saturday

With morning temps in the 50s, it won’t take much sunshine this afternoon to drive temperatures to the low 70s. Rain chances are only slight today and tonight, but as our West Coast storm system gets closer, our rain chances will get better. I believe the best chance for rain will actually be during the morning hours Friday. we get a brief taste of winter Saturday morning when wind chills will be in the teens and we will likely see snow flurries in the region. However, temperatures will warm to the 40s Saturday afternoon, meaning the snow will melt away quickly.