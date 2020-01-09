Wichita Falls’ 2020 outlook

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, 2020 brings an opportunity to build on success from last year.
Henry Florsheim, the chamber’s CEO, said he wants to encourage more corporations to put down roots in the city, which means offering more than new restaurants and apartments.
“We think that all the tools are in place now and we’ve got the right action plan to move forward on attracting new business growth,” he said.
Florsheim said at any given time the chamber has between 20-30 potential businesses looking to open in Wichita Falls.
“You know we had good timing at the end of the year,” Florsheim added, “but at any moment we could land any of these other deals too.”
He said the new year will see the recruitment of those new companies and the talent needed, but there’s one factor that makes or breaks these deals.
“The number one thing in the strategy, the most important piece of this community moving forward, to get more people to want to stay here and move here is what’s going to happen with our schools,” he explained.
Last year WFISD began discussions on their long range facility plan. While nothing has been voted on yet, plans are being put in place for the district to build two new high schools and hold a bond election in November.
The school board’s president said unofficial talks have occurred with the city on the impact these improvements would have but that’s not where the board’s attention is.
“Obviously if it’s a benefit to the economic life of Wichita Falls that’s a bonus,” board president Yeager said, “but the focus is and continues to be our students.”
Elizabeth Yeager said the board plans to have a solid draft of the bond plan in the next four-six weeks so they can begin receiving community feedback.
“We’ve got to do something about it," said Florsheim, “and if we don’t do something we’ll be in trouble.”
But for Yeager, 2020 goals for the district extend further than capital improvements.
She said, "we’re working very hard to make sure some of our lower performing schools improve so that we can continue to see our overall district scores improve and the outcomes for our students continue to improve.”
