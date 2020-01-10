Community shows support for law enforcement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and many parts of Wichita Falls are giving back to officers.
While the day is designated for it, law enforcement says they see support all year.
“One thing I find very fortunate about living in this community, working in this community, is it’s not just one day a year, we’re fortunate enough to live in a community, work for a community that we literally see support from them every day of the year,” Wichita Falls Police Department public information officer Sgt. Harold McClure said.
Gypsy Kit in downtown is one business giving back because it sees officers every day.
“We see a ton of them because they’re all here downtown and they keep up with us throughout the night and throughout the day," owner Tagan Couch said.
Anyone can give five dollars Thursday or Friday morning to buy lunch for officers on Friday.
The Wichita County Sheriff’s office is no stranger to community support. They’ve held fundraisers throughout the year that get big turnouts every time.
“The outpouring of support from this community for that event, that really touched all of us, knowing we do have that support, I think there were around 1400 people that showed up to this event,” Deputy Melvin Joyner said.
Many are aware that some of the people they help have a fear of officers, but hope days like today can help them all connect.
“Our uniform sometimes puts a barrier up, depending on your upbringing and social environment, but we’re all here for one main goal and that’s to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer Sgt. Dan Buesing said.
“We go to church together, we go to school together, our kids play together, we all shop at the same stores,” McClure said.
