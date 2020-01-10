Graham Cancer Survivor Group gives hope to the community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The group’s cofounder Donna Pearce has a long family history of cancer of all types. Knowing this and having a young daughter at home made her hesitant to find out her own status.
“Finally went to the doctor and he said, he looked at me and said it’s breast cancer and it’s bad," Donna Pearce said. “And he sent me immediately to their office.”
Given six months to live, Pearce quickly found herself in treatment with a new best friend, RN Laurie Behr, by her side. Behr is the wife of the doctor she was sent to and it was during this time while she was receiving her own treatments, they created a support group to help others.
“With this group, you can come in, and you can say you know this has really been hard, and this is really scary, and I need somebody that has walked this walk,” Pearce said.
So, for the last 15 years every first and third Tuesday of the month the ladies host a small group at Eastside Church of Christ open to anyone that would like to come. Behr says the groups share all types of information and its a safe space to release all their emotions and they are cheerleaders for one another.
“It’s not that they don’t have a lot of support family-style, friends style," Behr said. “They need support from people that have walked the walk.”
The group now has an additional service, providing wigs, scarfs, and hats to those that want it as another way to comfort those going through a difficult time.
“We are on the ready to meet her here and go through what we have,” Behr said.
“Coming out the other side of it you do see the joy, you do see the power of survival, and you appreciate the club that you never meant to join,” Behr said.
For additional information, you can call Donna Pearce at Eastside Church of Christ at (940) 549-0217 or Dr. Behr’s Medical Practice at (940) 521-5525.
