WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cold and blustery conditions this evening will drive temperatures down into the upper 20s and lower 30s by morning. A band of light rain will redevelop later this evening, changing to snow after midnight. The snow won’t last that long but a few places may get some minor accumulations. Sunshine returns Saturday with temperatures rising into the 40s. We’ll be back in the 60s Sunday.