Nocona playground vandalized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thanks to someone up to no good at the Chief Peta's Playground in Nocona, kids there are not able to use some of the equipment.
“We have five mallets around, and they have all been busted off,” Sarah Renfro, General Coordinator for the playground project said. “Within the last six months we have lost a couple mallets and then another couple mallets, and then the broken pickets I just heard about last week.”
Now this is what kids are left with, the sound of music now muted after every single mallet on the chimes has been stolen.
“Someone broke these so now it’s pretty hard to do it and that just makes me sad,” Sarah’s son Elias said.
He’s like many of the other kids that loved getting to use this part of the park.
“I have done music before and I love this because it makes like such pretty sounds and I love doing it,” Elias said.
Damage can be seen in other places too, like at the free library.
“We discovered it after a wind storm so it’s possible that the door was open. But before that, a while back we did come out and notice that the glass had been broken,” Sarah said.
However every time there’s a problem, the community is right there to help fix it.
“We had someone in the community, don’t know who came by and replaced glass with plexi glass,” Sarah said, “An amazing representation of what a community can be and do when they come together, and that’s the best part.”
Sarah says it’s not the first time and it won’t be the last to be vandalized, but that’s never going to stop her and the community from keeping this park going.
