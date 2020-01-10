Olney man still seeking presidential pardon

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - An Olney man is continuing seek to the support of the community following the Raven 23 sentencing, according to the Olney Enterprise.
U.S. Marine Dustin Heard has been a part of the Olney community for most of his life and is seeking a presidential pardon after being accused, along with other members of his team, by the Iraqi government of firing on civilians during an ambush while protecting American diplomats in Iraq.
The Olney Enterprise reports the judge acquitted the soldiers during the first trial in 2009, but the cases were overturned the following year by another judge who handed them 30-year sentences. Heard recently had his sentence reduced but he is still serving time for a situation many believe to have been unjust.
President Donald Trump has pardoned soldiers recently, which makes Heard and his family hopeful that he will receive the same consideration.
If you would like to write a letter to President Trump for a pardon, you may download a templated letter by accessing the link below. Sign the printed letter and send it to President Trump, as addressed below.
President Donald J. Trump
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20500
RE: The Decorated Veterans of Blackwater’s Technical Support Team Raven 23
The letter is available at http://www.supportraven23.com/howtohelp.
