Rain, thunderstrorms, freezing temps and snow all in the next 24 hours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The risk of severe thunderstorms leads are weather headlines Friday. The best chance of rain today is actually going to be between now and noon when the risk of severe weather is relatively low. If we do see thunderstorms develop later this afternoon, they could produce damaging winds and large hail. The risk of severe weather will be primarily across our Eastern counties. If you’re going to hit the road today for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Eastern Oklahoma or east Texas, the risk of severe weather is greater there including the concern for tornadoes this afternoon and evening.