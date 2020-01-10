Rain, thunderstrorms, freezing temps and snow all in the next 24 hours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The risk of severe thunderstorms leads are weather headlines Friday. The best chance of rain today is actually going to be between now and noon when the risk of severe weather is relatively low. If we do see thunderstorms develop later this afternoon, they could produce damaging winds and large hail. The risk of severe weather will be primarily across our Eastern counties. If you’re going to hit the road today for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Eastern Oklahoma or east Texas, the risk of severe weather is greater there including the concern for tornadoes this afternoon and evening.
A powerful cold front is going to blast into Texoma this evening, and we’ll probably wake up to falling snow tomorrow morning. We don’t believe there will be significant travel problems, but we could see a couple of inches of snow especially along and the north of the Red River.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.