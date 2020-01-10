WFFD battles flames at local business

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A building, reportedly full of mowers and tractors, went up in flames on Friday morning off of Seymour Highway.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building located between Berend Turf and Tractor and Hebert’s Furniture.
The building is believed to have been used by Berend Turf and Tractor to house equipment. No other buildings appeared to be damaged by the flames.
It took about an hour for the flames to be subdued but firefighters continued to work to extinguish everything inside the building.
