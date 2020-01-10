WFPD warns of “bank jugging” robbery tactic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department wants Wichita Falls residents to know about a new tactic that muggers are using called “bank jugging”.
It’s when a thief sits outside a bank and keeps an eye on whoever goes inside. When they see someone who looks like they have cash, they follow them to someplace where they can rob them.
Here’s a few tips on how you can stay safe:
- Always be aware of your surroundings
- Hide your cash before leaving the bank
- Look out for cars that park without anyone going into the building
- Also keep your eyes peeled for parked vehicles with tinted windows
- Call the police if you think you’re being followed and stay on the line until police units can locate you
