WFPD warns of “bank jugging” robbery tactic
January 10, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 4:28 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department wants Wichita Falls residents to know about a new tactic that muggers are using called “bank jugging”.

It’s when a thief sits outside a bank and keeps an eye on whoever goes inside. When they see someone who looks like they have cash, they follow them to someplace where they can rob them.

Here’s a few tips on how you can stay safe:

  • Always be aware of your surroundings
  • Hide your cash before leaving the bank
  • Look out for cars that park without anyone going into the building
  • Also keep your eyes peeled for parked vehicles with tinted windows
  • Call the police if you think you’re being followed and stay on the line until police units can locate you

