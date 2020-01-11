Can swings in temperature cause you to get sick?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The weather goes from warm, to cold, to warm again, and people suddenly find themselves sneezing and coughing. But is the weather to blame?
We asked viewers on our News Channel 6 Facebook page. Some of them do think the weather is the culprit behind a sudden cold or catching the flu.
However, Wichita County Health District Nurse Administrator Lynette Williams said, “It’s just an old wives’ tale. People say if you don’t have on a hat, you’ll catch your death of cold.”
When the weather changes and people really do fall sick, Williams said it is just a coincidence.
“The weather can't make you sick like that. It's your weakened immune system and it's viruses and bacteria that will cause you to get sick,” she said.
But it is still not a bad idea to bundle up.
“Your heat will evaporate from your head, so it is good to wear a hat. Some viruses may last longer in the cold but it’s not going to make you catch the cold or catch the flu,” Williams said.
