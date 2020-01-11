Christ Academy signs the wall of new learning center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students, faculty, and alumni of Christ Academy are leaving a permanent mark in their new building today.
While touring the blended learning center, they got to sign a wall that will eventually be painted over.
Once complete, the building will house up to 100 senior high students.
“What this really means is giving kids a little more freedom in their education,” said Director of Advancement Kim McClellan.
She says sometimes the students would have to resort to doing their schoolwork in the hallway or in other classrooms, making it tough for them to adapt.
In the new building, students will be able to learn at their own pace.
“The program that we have designed demands and requires flexibility, adaptability, and open spaces,” said CEO Jerry Meadows. “So here we are today standing in the space built for the program.”
Meadows says the lessons taught in this building will stay with the kids for the rest of their lives.
“We think this gives them the skills in their full life, so that’s why this building is the way it is,” said Meadows. “So we can give them that kind of education.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.