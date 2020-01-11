First Christian Church packages 20,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First Christian Church partnered with Rise Against Hunger to package meals this morning that will be sent overseas.
Senior Pastor Mark Bender says for some people, finding a meal can be the most difficult thing to do.
“Studies have shown that what they benefit from is getting a good solid meal,” said Bender. “It produces retention in school, and it sets the stage for good learning and good habits.”
The packaged meals consisted of soy, rice, dehydrated vegetables, and more than 20 essential vitamins and minerals.
“They will go back to the Rise Against Hunger facility in the metroplex this afternoon and as their process unfolds they’ll get those distributed,” said Bender.
Rise Against Hunger has provided over 500 million meals to over 70 countries since 2005.
Jones says they plan to send out over 200 thousand meals.
