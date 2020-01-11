HS Basketball Scoreboard: Jan 10

Captains for Windthorst and Archer City fist bump before rivalry matchup in district 9-2A. (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull | January 10, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 11:07 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -

GIRLS

DISTRICT 4-5A

#12 Rider defeats Abilene Wylie 48-30

DISTRICT 6-4A

Hirschi defeats Iowa Park 50-27

GIRLS: Hirschi vs Iowa Park highlights

Graham defeats Burkburnett 53-30

GIRLS: Burkburnett vs Graham highlights

DISTRICT 8-3A

Holliday loses to Childress 57-47

Nocona defeats City View 78-37

Noc: Karlee Brown 23 pts

Bowie defeats Henrietta 65-26

DISTRICT 9-2A

Archer City defeats Windthorst 50-46

AC: Delaini Hanna 12 pts, 10 steals

Windy: Abby Brown 16 pts

GIRLS: Archer City vs Windthorst highlights

Seymour vs Electra

Quanah vs Petrolia

DISTRICT 16-1A

Benjamin defeats Crowell 56-53

Chillicothe @ Knox City

DISTRICT 22-1A

Prairie Valley defeats Forestburg 41-8

Saint Jo defeats Gold-Burg 49-33

Midway loses to Slidell 49-30

TAPPS 1-1A

Christ Academy loses to Lubbock Kingdom Prep 39-34 F/OT

CA: Elizabeth Luffman 13 pts, 10 rebs.

GIRLS: Christ Academy vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep highlights

Wichita Christian defeats Amarillo Holy Cross 31-23

Notre Dame defeats Lubbock Christ the King 35-27

ND: Reagan Macha 15 pts

BOYS

DISTRICT 9-2A

Windthorst defeats Archer City 67-62 F/2 OT

Windy: Cooper Wolf 19 pts

AC: Kade Dagley 18 pts

BOYS: Archer City vs Windthorst highlights

Seymour vs Electra

Quanah vs Petrolia

TAPPS 1-1A

Christ Academy loses to Lubbock Kingdom Prep 53-36

Wichita Christian loses to Amarillo Holy Cross 48-44

WCS: Parker Landes 19 pts

NON-DISTRICT

Rider defeats #4 Decatur 58-47

WFHS loses to Childress 64-31

Burkburnett defeats Holliday 55-48

Burk: Dorian Smith 20 pts

Holl: Tucker Strealy 26 pts

City View defeats Vernon 77-60

