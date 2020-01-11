HS Basketball Scoreboard: Jan 10

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
#12 Rider defeats Abilene Wylie 48-30
Hirschi defeats Iowa Park 50-27
Graham defeats Burkburnett 53-30
Holliday loses to Childress 57-47
Nocona defeats City View 78-37
Noc: Karlee Brown 23 pts
Bowie defeats Henrietta 65-26
Archer City defeats Windthorst 50-46
AC: Delaini Hanna 12 pts, 10 steals
Windy: Abby Brown 16 pts
Seymour vs Electra
Quanah vs Petrolia
Benjamin defeats Crowell 56-53
Chillicothe @ Knox City
Prairie Valley defeats Forestburg 41-8
Saint Jo defeats Gold-Burg 49-33
Midway loses to Slidell 49-30
Christ Academy loses to Lubbock Kingdom Prep 39-34 F/OT
CA: Elizabeth Luffman 13 pts, 10 rebs.
Wichita Christian defeats Amarillo Holy Cross 31-23
Notre Dame defeats Lubbock Christ the King 35-27
ND: Reagan Macha 15 pts
Windthorst defeats Archer City 67-62 F/2 OT
Windy: Cooper Wolf 19 pts
AC: Kade Dagley 18 pts
Christ Academy loses to Lubbock Kingdom Prep 53-36
Wichita Christian loses to Amarillo Holy Cross 48-44
WCS: Parker Landes 19 pts
Rider defeats #4 Decatur 58-47
WFHS loses to Childress 64-31
Burkburnett defeats Holliday 55-48
Burk: Dorian Smith 20 pts
Holl: Tucker Strealy 26 pts
City View defeats Vernon 77-60
