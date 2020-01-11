Misty is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Misty, a five and a half month old lab mix rescue from the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center.
Misty is a very loving dog and will soon be spayed. She comes from the same litter as Hamburger, who was featured on Pet of the Week before.
Dog adoption is not a free process but it will provide just about everything these animals need before they go home with their new family.
The adoption fee is $125 but again, that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
