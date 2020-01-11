Texas Rangers Caravan visits WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan made a stop in Wichita Falls on Friday.
Catcher Jose Trevino and Batting Coach Luis Ortiz set up at the Whataburger on Southwest Parkway, where they met fans and sign tons of autographs.
“They might not get to go down and watch us, it’s kind of a hike down to where we are," Trevino said. "But I think it’s great to come up here, come to the little cities and get back to fans out here.”
The big thing for the Rangers this upcoming season is the new ballpark, Globe Life Field.
The guys say it will be a nice change for them, and especially fans, to not be out in the summer heat during their games.
Pitchers and catchers report February 11th with opening day on March 31st hosting the Angels.
