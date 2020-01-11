TxDOT preps roads ahead of possible overnight snow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday morning TxDOT trucks rolled out and pre-treated all the bridges in Texoma. It’s a move they’ll do anytime there’s a good chance winter conditions could roll in.
“We prep with brine and brine water will go down on the roadway and it will dry up,” Adele Lewis, public information officer for TxDOT said.
The brine they use is good for a few days after it's sprayed.
“Till frozen precipitation or even rain hits it and then it goes through its chemical reaction cycle,” Lewis said.
Law enforcement want's everyone to plan ahead too.
“If you don’t know the weather conditions weather it’s wet or icy just always slow down and give yourself room from other vehicles you’re traveling with,” Sgt. Dan Buesing, with the Department of Public Safety said. “Just because it says 75, you don’t need to go 75 if the roads are wet, icy, or slippery from snow.”
“Even thought we prepped the bridges and overpasses it doesn’t give you a license to go crazy our there,” Lewis said.
Especially if we see lots of rain before the snow, because those treated roads will be back to square one.
“Depending on how much rain we get, for how hard and how long it rains, that chemical will be diluted and washed off the roadway,” Lewis said.
“If that happens TxDOT won’t immediately be back out so roads could get slick.
“You still hold the keys to your survival so you do want to drive to the conditions, you do want to slow down, and put your headlights on,” Lewis said.
