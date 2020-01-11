WFFD fights morning building fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a building fire call on 8th street on Saturday.
Firefighters arrived on scene and began to suppress the fire.
WFFD reports the building was converted into a four room apartment complex and the fire originated from the bedroom of apartment three.
WFFD is still investigating the cause of the fire and did not report any injuries to firefighters or residents on scene.
There was about $10,500 in damages to the building according to WFFD.
