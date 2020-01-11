WFISD Read 2 Learn program raises over $7,000

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Read 2 Learn program in the Wichita Falls ISD brought in a lot of money at this year’s book fair.
They were able to raise over $7,000 for the program in part from staff buying through the program and the University Kiwanis buying for its Christmas project.
That money will help them give away more books to students throughout the district.
According to their website, the Read 2 Learn program is “a WFISD initiative seeking to ensure students are reading on grade-level by 3rd grade.”
The program relies on community members to put in time to read with students enrolled in the program.
