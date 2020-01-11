Wichita County district clerk raises concerns over security of court records

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County district clerk is raising some concerns over the county’s newest record-keeping software.
Patti Flores said even though the software has been in place for almost six months, there are still some major issues.
Flores said she first discovered the problem when trying to delete a court document that was filed,but hadn’t been signed by a judge. When she logged into the system, the document had already been removed.
“Ultimately, that’s our job,” explained Flores, “that’s what by statute we’re required to do is maintain our records. And it’s hard to maintain our records when anybody can touch that.”
Flores found she was able to add or delete information from records in the district clerk, county clerk and justice of the peace offices.
“One of Lori’s deputies also went on to one of our cases and she could do the same: add. delete [and] add money” she said, “I mean, that shouldn’t happen in offices.”
Now Flores wants everyone from those three offices to meet and try to come up with a solution.
Wichita County judge Woodrow Gossom argued for a new program last year before it passed in commissioner’s court. He said he’d be happy to meet with Flores but doesn’t think a big meeting will solve the problems.
He added there’s one component missing from Flores’ complaint.
“When IT asked for Ms Flores to give her specific examples, we need to get those,” he said, “we don’t have them.”
Gossom admitted if true, the problem needs to be solved.
“She needs to show us what she’s talking about. And then we’ll find out if we have some kind of errors in the rights and roles being incorrectly turned on,” Gossom explained.
Flores said the tentative meeting date for all of these county officials is next Friday.
