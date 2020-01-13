BBB Briefs: invoice scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda with the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas joined Jake in studio to talk about invoice scams.
The BBB is aware that local businesses are receiving solicitations that appear to be an invoice from Yellow Business Book. The BBB does have a report on this business out of Devens, MA.
Fake invoices and solicitations that appear to be invoices can be for any product or service; the most common are office supplies, website or domain hosting services, and directory listings.
The business receives a letter or email with an official-looking invoice. The person in charge of processing invoices at the business isn't aware of the scam, so the bill is handled normally and paid without further investigation.
Some tips to reduce involuntary invoice scams:
- Train your staff.
- Make sure that the people processing invoices or answering phone calls are aware of this con.
- Create a process for inspecting invoices.
- Always check that goods or services were both ordered and delivered before paying an invoice.
- Research the Company - is the business reputable? Are you able to find them online? Do they have a marketplace history? Do they have a physical location you can visit?
Make sure you check the BBB website for a businesses contact information, complaint history, and customer reviews.
To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To learn how to protect yourself, go to “10 Steps to Avoid Scams”.
Also, the BBB will close to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20.
