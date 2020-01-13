Cool mornings, pleasant afternoons through midweek

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This streak of pleasant afternoons will continue for the first half of this workweek. Yesterday in Wichita Falls we made it to the mid-60s, and mid to upper 60s look like a safe bet through Wednesday. Just like last week, it will be towards the end of the week when temperatures fall and precipitation chances get better. like yesterday, today is going to be a windy day and we’ll see high temperatures in the 60s.
There is a weak disturbance sliding east through Arizona and New Mexico. it probably won’t be a rainmaker for us but it could increase our cloud cover this afternoon. Our forecast will remain dry through Thursday morning, then we’ll see rain chances increase quite a bit Thursday evening into Friday morning. Friday brings the best chance of rain for the entire week with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The coming weekend looks relatively cool with high temperatures in the low 50s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
