Cool mornings, pleasant afternoons through midweek

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This streak of pleasant afternoons will continue for the first half of this workweek. Yesterday in Wichita Falls we made it to the mid-60s, and mid to upper 60s look like a safe bet through Wednesday. Just like last week, it will be towards the end of the week when temperatures fall and precipitation chances get better. like yesterday, today is going to be a windy day and we’ll see high temperatures in the 60s.