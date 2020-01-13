Girl Scout cookie season is almost upon us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is set to begin the Girl Scout cookie season on Friday, Jan. 17.
This year they are excited to announce some fresh packaging that reflects the experiences that cookie sales make possible for these girls.
These updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences that are available to members - from adventure-packed camping, to designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making.
“Many people don’t know that proceeds from that yummy box of Girl Scout Cookies stay local and are reinvested in girls,” said Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “It’s even sweeter to realize your simple act directly helps girls experience incredible things and make lifelong memories.”
Every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow.
One of two lemon cookies that are available nationwide this year is the Lemonades® cookie, a tasty way to support young female entrepreneurs.
Lemonades are savory slices of shortbread with lemon-flavored icing.
Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout - to find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit the tracking website or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, which is free on iOS and Android.
