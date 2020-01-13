Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs overcome a 24-0 hole early in the second quarter to beat the Houston Texans 51-31 on Sunday and return to the AFC championship game. Patrick Mahomes led the comeback, which at one point included 41 unanswered points, by throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Travis Kelce and Damien Williams scored three times apiece for Kansas City, which needed the biggest comeback in franchise history to continue its pursuit of its first Super Bowl trip in 50 years. Deshaun Watson had 388 yards passing and accounted for three touchdowns for the Texans.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Houston Texans are headed into the offseason after squandering a 24-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Chiefs took advantage of a controversial failed fake punt to help them score 41 consecutive points and eventually coast to a 51-31 victory Sunday. The 51 points that Houston allowed equaled the most in a playoff game since Jacksonville pounded Miami 62-7 in January 2000, while the Texans remained winless in four postseason road games and four trips to the divisional round of the playoffs.
UNDATED (AP) — Jimmy Johnson has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s. The hall announced his selection as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach being inducted. Johnson was a successful college coach at Oklahoma State and Miami, where he won a national championship in 1987, before being hired in 1989 by new Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Rudy Gay had 15 and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 105-104. San Antonio used a big fourth quarter to win for the third time in four games. Derrick White scored 13 points for the Spurs, and LaMarcus Aldridge had 11. DeRozan also collected eight rebounds and four assists while topping 20 points for the 11th straight game. Serge Ibaka had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for Toronto, and Kyle Lowry had 16 points and a season-high 15 assists.
UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Texas Rangers have agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract with third baseman Todd Frazier. The deal with Frazier is pending a successful physical. Frazier will make $3.5 million this season. The deal also includes a club option for 2021 with a $1.5 million buyout. Third base is a primary need for the Rangers, who lost out on their pursuit of free agent Anthony Rendon when he signed with the division rival Los Angeles Angels. Frazier could also play first base, and adds a right-handed hitter to the Texas lineup.
WACO, Texas (AP) — The No. 6 Baylor women followed up their win at top-ranked UConn with another big victory at home. NaLyssa Smith had career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds as the 13-1 Lady Bears beat Oklahoma State 94-48 in their Big 12 home opener. The Lady Bears have now won 47 consecutive home games. That is the longest in the nation after they ended UConn's 98-game streak three days earlier. Lauren Cox added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor, and Te'a Cooper had 16 points. Vivian Gray and Natasha Mack both had 15 points for Oklahoma State.
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Tynice Martin scored 23 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 21 to rally No. 19 West Virginia to a 68-63 win over Texas, running the Mountaineers' winning streak to nine. Martin and Gondrezick combined to score 20 of 21 West Virginia points in the fourth quarter with Gondrezick making the plays to put the Mountaineers in the lead in the final minute and Martin securing the win. Sutton topped Texas with 18 points.