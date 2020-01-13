Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-SEVERE-STORMS
Recovery begins after storms kill 11 in Midwest, South
Icy roads, deadly tornadoes, punishing waves were all part of the severe weekend weather blamed for 11 deaths and major damage in parts of the Midwest, South and Northeast. The death toll included tornado victims in Alabama and Louisiana and two first responders struck by a car at an icy Texas accident scene. Another icy road death was reported in Iowa. A drowning was reported in Oklahoma flooding. In Wisconsin, wind, waves and flooding caused major damage Saturday to Port Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. Officials spent Sunday assessing damage and working to restore power to tens of thousands.
BC-MISSING BOATER-SEARCH
Coast Guard: Missing Texas boater not missing after all
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a boater who had been believed to possibly be missing near Galveston along the Texas Gulf Coast was never actually missing. The Coast Guard and the Tiki Island police department became concerned after receiving a call around 2 a.m. Saturday about an unmanned 21-foot boat found near the east side of Jones Bay, located northwest of Galveston. Officials were unable to contact the boat’s owner and began searching for the individual. The owner of the boat learned of the search on social media and contacted officials, telling them his boat has broken away during Friday night storms.
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and into the Midwest for the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders. High winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain have battered large swaths of the country. Officials say a police officer and a firefighter in Lubbock, Texas, were killed Saturday after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio, sections of flooded highways were closed in Oklahoma and Arkansas and hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago's airports.
AP-FBN-HALL-OF-FAME-JIMMY-JOHNSON
Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson into Hall of Fame
Jimmy Johnson has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s. The hall announced his selection as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach being inducted. Johnson was a successful college coach at Oklahoma State and Miami, where he won a national championship in 1987, before being hired in 1989 by new Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
AP-US-GAS-PRICES
Gas prices jump 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 in past 3 weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 over the past three weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says gas prices are unlikely to continue to increase because crude oil costs have dropped. The price at the pump is 33 cents higher than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $2.21 in Houston. The average price of diesel is $3.08, up two cents.
SEVERE STORMS-RESPONDERS KILLED
Texas officer, firefighter killed while working crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Officials say two Texas first responders were killed and another was injured after they were hit by a vehicle while working the scene of a traffic accident during icy conditions resulting from severe storms that moved through the area. The first responders were at the scene of two separate accidents on Interstate 27 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Lubbock when a vehicle traveling southbound crossed into the median and hit two Lubbock firefighters and one Lubbock police officer. The officer died at the scene while a firefighter died at a local hospital. Another firefighter is in critical condition.
UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT-PUT ON LEAVE
Regents put Texas Southern University president on leave
HOUSTON (AP) — A historically black college in Houston says it has placed its president on administrative leave. The Board of Regents at Texas Southern University announced Friday that Austin A. Lane was put on leave with pay. The board did not offer a reason for the action. Lane told KPRC-TV he was “caught off guard" by the news and he expected “to be reinstated immediately or paid out for the remainder of my contract for breach of contract.” Lane is TSU’s 12th president, assuming leadership in 2016. The university, founded in 1927, has an enrollment of about 9,700 students.
TEXAS JUDGE-DWI CASE DISMISSED
New Mexico court case against a Texas judge dismissed
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a case in New Mexico against a Texas judge accused of driving under the influence. KRQE-TV reported Friday that deputies from the Sante Fe County Sheriff's Office arrested El Paso Magistrate Judge Ray Gutierrez in October after he allegedly backed into another vehicle in the Santa Fe Opera parking lot. Authorities say Gutierrez performed poorly during field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. Defense attorneys for Guiterrez say the state couldn't verify the authenticity of the video evidence. Officials say the judge suppressed that evidence and prosecutors dismissed the charges.
BORDER PATROL FREEZING CELLS
Suit over Border Patrol detention conditions goes to trial
PHOENIX (AP) — The trial for a years-old lawsuit challenging detention conditions in Border Patrol stations is set to begin. The Border Patrol has faced scrutiny over the past year for reportedly dangerous and unsanitary conditions in its facilities as hundreds of thousands of migrants have come to the southern border. In Tucson, a judge is presiding over a trial for a lawsuit that was first filed in June 2015 and that targets the agency's Tucson Sector, which has eight stations in Arizona. Attorneys say migrants are held in unsanitary and freezing conditions with no access to medical care. The trial starts Monday.
AP-US-LIMITING-REFUGEES
Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order. In a letter released Friday, Abbott wrote that Texas “has been left by Congress to deal with disproportionate migration issues resulting from a broken federal immigration system.” He added that Texas, which typically takes in thousands of refugees each year, has done "more than its share.” Governors in 42 other states have said they will consent to allowing in more refugees, according to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.