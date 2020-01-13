Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for Theft of Property

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
This week, officers are searching for Gabriel Grant. The 22-year-old is wanted for Theft of Property Over $2,500 with Two or More Previous Convictions.
He is five feet, four inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.