WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - From now until Tuesday we will see fairly constant weather but on Wednesday we are tracking a cold front coming in that will cool us off. Then the following day we have a warm front being lifted up warming us up by almost 20 degrees but the cold front associated with that warm front will cool us back down by 20 degrees. It will truly be like a roller coaster ride, so hang on it is going to be a bumpy ride!