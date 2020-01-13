Spirit Day for Women being held by Floral Heights UMC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Anita Beeks joined Jake in studio to talk about a special event happening at Floral Heights United Methodist Church.
Spirit Day for Women is set to happen later in the month.
The church has announced that Carol Sallee will be the speaker for this month. Her talk will inspire and encourage the women in this community.
Additionally, vocalist, Megan Lewis will truly warm your heart with her rich and beautiful voice.
Spirit Day for Women encourages you to invite your friends and plan on spending the morning with them to give thanks and praise to the Savior.
Floral Heights United Methodist Church welcomes you, not just for this event, but for Sunday worship as well.
Spirit Day for Women will be Saturday, Jan. 24 from 8:30 a.m. through lunch.
Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased in advance until Jan. 22.
For more information or to purchase tickets you can visit the Floral Heights UMC website or Facebook page.
