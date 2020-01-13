WF man arrested following road rage aggravated assault

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Friday, Jan. 10 the Wichita Falls Police Department located the car of a suspect from an aggravated assault that took place earlier in the day.
Police say a tan SUV followed the victim home, when she arrived at her residence the suspect blocked off the driveway and began to yell at her for driving slow.
The victim says that after continuing to yell at her, the suspect pointed a handgun at her.
At that time, the victim attempted to leave the scene in her car, however the suspect continued to block her driveway.
She was able to get out using her neighbor’s driveway.
This neighbor witnessed the incident and confirmed the victim’s story.
Jay Nickolas Childress was arrested for aggravated assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Childress is being held in the Wichita County Jail on $55,000 in bonds.
