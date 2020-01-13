WFISD: class of 2024 endorsement information seminar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Join leaders with the Wichita Falls Independent School District on Tuesday and Thursday this week to learn more about the endorsements that an eighth grade student may choose as they venture into high school.
They will meet at the Career Education Center located at 500 E. Hatton Rd at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 16.
If you have a current eighth grade student in the WFISD, these seminars are important for you and your child to understand completely.
An endorsement is a broad career focus or category. A student must define their aspirations by choosing one of Texas’ five endorsement choices as their first step into CTE education.
As a parent, you will receive a copy of your child’s endorsement choices and career plan, this will include the course selections for their freshman year.
They will have WFISD counselors and career advisors on hand to answer any questions.
Students who attend the meeting and have their parents sign-off on their endorsement choice at the meeting will receive a WFISD “I’m endorsed! Class of 2024” t-shirt, to be delivered at a later date.
