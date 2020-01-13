WFISD student arrested for carrying handgun

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD had to call the Wichita Falls Police Department after a student was found carrying a handgun inside Rider High School.
The student said the firearm was for personal use and they had no intention of using it at school.
Ashley Thomas with the WFISD confirmed that the student in question was taken into custody this morning.
This event did not disrupt the daily schedule on campus.
There are no further threats to schools in the District.
The District notified parents with a phone call this morning, WFISD says student and staff safety is their number one priority.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.