After a foggy morning, Tuesday afternoon will be fantastic

We’ll probably make it to the 60s tomorrow before a cold front comes through and turns our winds Northerly. as a result of the cold front, Thursday will be a much colder day with high temperatures only in the low 40s. We also expect showers to expand from central Texas into Oklahoma by Thursday afternoon. Good rain chances remain in our forecast Thursday night into Friday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. The weekend should be relatively dry but it’s also going to be cool, with morning lows in the 30s and daytime highs in the low 50s.