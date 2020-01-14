After a foggy morning, Tuesday afternoon will be fantastic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Patchy dense fog leads the weather headlines this morning with visibility down below a quarter-mile, not only here in Wichita County, but also across parts of Southwest Oklahoma as well. Dense fog is expected to linger through the 9 o’clock hour while temperatures linger in the thirties and forties. In contrast to this morning, this afternoon will likely be the nicest afternoon of the entire workweek with mostly sunny skies, light winds and high temperatures near 70.
We’ll probably make it to the 60s tomorrow before a cold front comes through and turns our winds Northerly. as a result of the cold front, Thursday will be a much colder day with high temperatures only in the low 40s. We also expect showers to expand from central Texas into Oklahoma by Thursday afternoon. Good rain chances remain in our forecast Thursday night into Friday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. The weekend should be relatively dry but it’s also going to be cool, with morning lows in the 30s and daytime highs in the low 50s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
