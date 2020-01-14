Camp Fire candy sale kicks off on Jan. 23

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bettye Ricks joined Jake in studio to talk about the Camp Fire candy sale.
The Camp Fire candy sale is a great way to raise money and teach kids valuable life skills at the same time.
Starting on January 23 you can join in at the Camp Fire Event Center to sign your kids up.
They will make sure you have everything you need for a successful sale and even let you try some of the candy.
Everyone gets a book to fill up for selling at different stores. You can also choose to sell on Sheppard Air Force Base, they will provide clearance within 24 hours.
Kids will be able to learn everything from making change, greeting the public and even how to accept rejection with grace.
Sign-in’s will be at noon and 6 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Sandwiches and chips will be served and daycare will be provided.
If you’re interested, you can visit their office located at 2414 9th St.
For more information you can visit the Camp Fire North Texas website or Facebook page.
