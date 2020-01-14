Nonprofit mental health counseling expands to rural areas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Residents in some rural areas of Texoma now have access to mental health counseling thanks to a nonprofit organization based out of Bowie.
Struggling with mental health issues can almost feel like a life sentence, and if you live in rural Texas it can be difficult to find help. That’s where Affirming Texas Family Services comes in.
The nonprofit offers this help at absolutely no cost.
“We don’t turn anyone away for an inability to pay, if you’ve had a trauma or are a victim the last thing you should have to worry about is money,” said Coordinator Courtney Shifflett.
The group believes that taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health.
“Whether we provide the services or whether we help you find the services, for you the main thing is to get help,” said Counselor Trish Remington.
Although the group is based out of Montague County, they are now offering services in Young County and Jack County as well.
The expansion is being made possible by a grant.
The group says that if you don’t take care of your mental health, it can affect your physical well being as well.
