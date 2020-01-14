Oversized load hits bridge near Bowie; Southbound traffic detoured

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Fruitland Bridge in Montague County was hit on Tuesday afternoon by an oversized load semi-truck heading Southbound on 287.
Officials with Montague County Sheriff’s Office are clearing the scene out.
They are currently having travelers heading Southbound along 287 exit to the service road to detour around the scene while clean up takes place.
The driver of the semi-truck was not transported by AMR.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more about this incident.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.