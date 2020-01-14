PetSmart Charities awards quarter-million dollar grant to P.E.T.S. Clinic

“Our new clinic building in Wichita Falls will have more space and equipment to better serve our local dogs and cats. In addition, Wichita Falls and Amarillo will have funds to subsidize spay and neuter surgeries and basic vet care for pets facing hardship. These are vital services. Texas has the highest rates of overpopulation and euthanasia in the country for dogs and cats, and access to veterinary care is vital if we’re ever going to be a pet friendly state,” said Leslie Harrelson, Founder and CEO of P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic.