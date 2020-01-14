PetSmart Charities awards quarter-million dollar grant to P.E.T.S. Clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A massive donor to pet clinics across the country has generously granted a quarter of a million dollars to P.E.T.S. Clinic.
Due to cost and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often do not have access to basic veterinary care such as spays and neuters, vaccinations and other preventative care.
However, with this generous $250,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, P.E.T.S. Clinic is hoping to support more pets in need by serving them through additional equipment for the new clinic building under construction at 3001 Central E. Fwy., which will be opening soon.
Services are currently still being offered at their location at 500 Wichita St.
For nearly 13 years, P.E.T.S. Clinic has provided care for companion animals and is the only facility of its kind within a 2 and half hour radius. With the help of this grant, over 90,000 more pets will receive health and wellness care.
“Our new clinic building in Wichita Falls will have more space and equipment to better serve our local dogs and cats. In addition, Wichita Falls and Amarillo will have funds to subsidize spay and neuter surgeries and basic vet care for pets facing hardship. These are vital services. Texas has the highest rates of overpopulation and euthanasia in the country for dogs and cats, and access to veterinary care is vital if we’re ever going to be a pet friendly state,” said Leslie Harrelson, Founder and CEO of P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic.
“One of the most common reasons pets are surrendered to shelters is the lack of affordable pet care,” said Lindsay Del Chiaro, director of community relations and programs at PetSmart Charities. “Providing increased access to basic care will enable thousands of pets to receive crucial veterinarian attention while also promoting a healthier pet population and preventing thousands of homeless pets. We are thrilled to support this initiative that supports both local pets and pet parents in need.”
PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9 million pets to find loving homes via its in-store adoption program. They have also donated nearly $400 million to positively impact communities, connect people and pets and to improve access to veterinary care through initiatives like this one with P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic.
To find out more about the services available to everyone in Wichita Falls, Amarillo, and soon - Lubbock, TX, you can visit the P.E.T.S. Clinic website or their Facebook page.
