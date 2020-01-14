Prairie Valley’s Nicholas Bell enters 1,000-point club

PRAIRIE VALLEY, Texas (TNN) - Sports provides a unique platform.
You get to celebrate the best wins or mourn the worst losses with your favorite teams.
But every once in a while, something special happens and we get to step back and soak it all in.
That’s what happened Friday night in Prairie Valley.
“I knew as soon as I shot it, '(I thought) yep that’s going in, that’s 1,000," Prairie Valley senior Nicholas Bell said about scoring his 1,000th point.
That’s right, Nicholas Bell is the newest member of the 1,000 point club.
Heading into Friday’s matchup with Forestburg, he was 20 points away.
“I wasn’t going to rush it or anything, try to get it in the first half, just get it when it comes," Bell said.
And it came in the 3rd quarter.
“It was a 3-pointer in the left corner," Bell continued.
The Bulldogs still had to finish out the game to get their first district win of the season, but then they could celebrate the senior on his accomplishment.
“The kids were so pumped for him," Prairie Valley head coach Seth Stephens said. "To see them, just their support of him and see them be excited for him. That’s what being on a team is all about so that was pretty cool.”
And this isn’t something that came out of nowhere for Bell, it’s been a goal since he put on that Bulldogs uniform.
“Been a goal for a little bit, since freshman year," Bell said. "There was a movie that I was watching, it was called a thousand to one was the name of it and after I watched it I thought 'Huh, that would be pretty cool if I could do that and freshman year I started working towards it.”
But this feat almost went unnoticed
“I just started looking through some of the old scorebooks and I ended up counting up how many points he had and realized 'Wow, he’s pretty close to 1,000, He can probably get that this year," coach Stephens said.
Luckily he did so Bell could get his due recognition.
But he says he doesn’t want to stop here.
“Try to get the state record for most made 3′s in a game, that’s 14," Bell said about his next goal. “That’s another thing you can’t try to rush. If it happens, it happens.”
