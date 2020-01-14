WFISD board discusses bond election preparations, property sale

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD board of trustees met this afternoon. Here’s what was discussed:
The board is preparing to call a bond election for this November, which will include building two new high schools.
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said the school district has seen success in the past when it’s able to have actual photos and videos for Wichita Falls residents.
Eight architect firms submitted requests for consideration through the district. Kuhrt said he will be opening those bids tomorrow, then the board will decide how many of those to interview. Board members agreed the goal is to have the visual component of their plans finished before they call the election in August.
“The sooner we have an architect the sooner we can start coming up with concepts,” said Kuhrt, “we have a scoring criteria/rubric that we have developed and that it will be based on, and then we will decide which ones will be interviewed as a possible architect.”
The school district is also helping an organization in Wichita Falls get a new facility.
Base Camp Lindsey wants to purchase property on sixth street in Wichita Falls. The building belongs to the Wichita Falls tax entity, meaning it needs approval from the school district, Wichita Falls and Wichita County before buying it.
Base Camp Lindsey is a non-profit whose goal is to build long-term community housing for homeless veterans.
Wichita Falls city council will vote on the bid at their meeting next Tuesday.
