Car versus pedestrian collision leaves one woman dead

January 15, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 11:59 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One woman is dead following a collision with a car while she was crossing a Wichita Falls street.

At about 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call about a car having hit a pedestrian on Holliday Road.

Upon arrival they found a woman with critical injuries, who had been crossing the street when she was hit by the car.

She was taken by AMR to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later passed away.

This woman has been identified by police as Rachel Rivers, 66-years-old.

