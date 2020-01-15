Car versus pedestrian collision leaves one woman dead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One woman is dead following a collision with a car while she was crossing a Wichita Falls street.
At about 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call about a car having hit a pedestrian on Holliday Road.
Upon arrival they found a woman with critical injuries, who had been crossing the street when she was hit by the car.
She was taken by AMR to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later passed away.
This woman has been identified by police as Rachel Rivers, 66-years-old.
